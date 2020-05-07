Health care workers rally around Ballad Health doctor recovering from COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday morning, a group of local health care workers rallied around one of their own who has been battling COVID-19 since April.

Ballad Health physician Dr. Daniel Lewis is now recovering from COVID-19 at a Kingsport rehabilitation facility.

Those health care workers gathered outside it with messages of hope, encouragement and balloons.

Messages of love and support were also outlined in chalk at the facility’s parking lot.

Photo: WJHL

At a news conference Wednesday, Ballad Health officials celebrated Dr. Lewis’s release from the hospital and said they cannot wait for him to return to work.

Photo: WJHL

