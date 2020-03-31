Healing Hands providing emergency dental work for the uninsured during pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With dentist offices suspending non-emergency procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one provider in Bristol is still helping those without insurance.

The Healing Hands Health Center continues to treat uninsured dental patients who are in pain.

The health center has suspended routine follow-up appointments, but dentists are still rendering essential services, donning protective equipment before treating patients.

Older patients and those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to stay at home if possible.

Those in need of emergency dental work who lack insurance can call Healing Hands at 423-652-0260 and select option two to set up an appointment.

