Headed toward the herd? Immunity rates rising but expert cautions against complacency

Including CDC estimates for people who’ve had COVID but never tested for it, around 4 in 10 people in the News Channel 11 Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia viewing area likely have some level of immunity at this point.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Natural, synthetic or estimated — no matter the source, rates of COVID immunity definitely are on a steady trajectory upward in the region.

As of Tuesday about one in seven people in the News Channel 11 two-state viewing area had been fully vaccinated or endured official COVID cases.

Add in a federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimate that only one in 4.6 people who contracts COVID actually gets tested and is “official,” about 26 percent of people regionally have been infected with COVID and never knew it.

That means a full four in 10 of the three quarters of a million people in the 15-county area likely are walking around with some level of COVID antibodies.

But that figure doesn’t put the region anywhere near herd immunity, and it carries numerous caveats, the dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health said.

“Whether it’s one out of seven or four out of 10, the more people that are immune the better, but it also doesn’t let us off the hook yet,” Dr. Randy Wykoff said.

ETSU College of Public Health Dean Dr. Randy Wykoff

“We still have to wear masks, social distance, avoid crowds, and in fact it may be more important because the longer we let this virus spread the more likely it is to mutate, the more likely something bad could happen.”

The week started with slightly more than 5 percent of the 15-county viewing area fully vaccinated, according to data from the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health. Nearly 13 percent of people had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Another 8.7 percent of people had officially had COVID-19 (or have it now). That combined total is likely at about 95 percent protection (from the vaccine) or 95 to 98 percent (from natural antibodies).

The jury is definitely out on the people who’ve probably had COVID but been asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never got tested, Wykoff said.

“We don’t know for sure what the immunity pattern is for someone who has had a subclinical disease,” he said.

Caveats upon caveats

Wykoff repeatedly warned against complacency and gave a number of reasons for continued vigilance and prevention measures, starting with the impact of time.

“We know that the natural history of viral immunity is that it can wane over time,” he said.

Also near the top of that list was the way immunity tends to work for the demographic of people who’ve suffered the most when contracting COVID.

“We also know that the highest risk group for complications, that is the elderly, also often have weaker immune responses to vaccines or disease.”

About one seventh of the region’s population has either officially had COVID or been fully vaccinated.

Using CDC estimates for undiagnosed COVID cases, about 40 percent of the population probably has some level of immunity.

Then there is the behavior of viruses themselves — and the pending arrival of new and more communicable variants.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t tell the future but we do know from other infectious diseases that the longer they’re around the more they mutate and viruses seem to be particularly prone to that,” Wykoff said.

That said, the comparison to Thanksgiving day is stark. At that point of course no one was vaccinated — and just 3.9 percent of people across the region had officially had COVID. Add in the CDC estimate and the total was 15.5 percent with some natural immunity, less than half the total today.

Estimates for herd immunity vary from 70-80 percent — still a ways off for the region. Wykoff said vaccines are the real key to moving the region, the country and the world toward a true level of near-blanket protection.

So while the rapid increase from, say, the late fall is helpful, he is loathe to suggest anything but continued mask-wearing, social distancing and other measures that help prevent spread.

“Yes, we want to see more people immune, preferably through vaccination than natural disease, but in the meantime we can’t step away,” he said.

“The analogy I like to use is like a forest fire. Until it is out it is still a risk and if there are trees out there that haven’t burned — i.e. people that haven’t been infected — and they get exposed, they’ll burn.”

The next nine months still contain plenty of unknowns, Wykoff concluded.

“We don’t know what the natural history is going to be. We don’t know if in five, six, seven months we’re gonna see a second spike, we’re gonna see mutations or we’re gonna get ahead of it. We’ll vaccinate, we’ll do social distance and masks and maybe we’ll get ahead.”