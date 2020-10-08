Hawkins County Schools to remain on ‘yellow phase’ for remainder of semester

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools will remain under the “yellow phase” of its operational plan for the rest of the semester, the school system announced Thursday.

Students will continue in-person instruction Monday through Thursday while Fridays will remain virtual.

Schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected on Fridays.

The school system also said some students who have been identified as needing extra assistance will begin attending small group instruction in-person on Fridays.

