Hawkins County Schools, Rogersville City School extend virus closures through April 17

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Schools announced on Friday that the district will remain closed through April 17 due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

PREVIOUS: All Hawkins Co. schools to close Friday due to ‘increased illness’

According to a post from Hawkins County School District, a target return date for students has been set for April 20.

The post said that Rogersville City School will also observe the extended closure.

Hawkins County Schools will continue to provide meals for students through the drive-thru feeding site at six schools on weekdays, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The post also says some employees at the Central Office will work remotely at some times, and the office will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning.