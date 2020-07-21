Hawkins County Schools pushes start date to Aug. 10

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools has become the latest local school system to push back the start of the 2020–21 school year.

The school system announced Tuesday that students will now return to school on Aug. 10.

The original start date was Aug. 4.

School systems in Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee have also moved back their start dates.

Hawkins County Schools says all other dates on the 2020–21 calendar remain the same.

