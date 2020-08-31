Hawkins County Mayor issues continuation of mask mandate through September 30

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee issued an order continuing the mask mandate in the county.

According to the executive order, the mandate orders that cloth or other face coverings be worn in the county in all public access areas and commercial businesses.

The order extends the mask mandate through September 30.

The order does not apply to anyone under the age of 2 or who has an underlying condition that causes trouble breathing.

The local order also requires that businesses and facilities in the county post signage at their entrances to inform patrons to wear a mask.

You can read the full mandate extension below:

