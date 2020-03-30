Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee declared a state of local emergency in the county on Monday and issued a safer at home directive for seven days.

According to a post on the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, the declaration grants the county mayor certain powers and gives city and county governments the ability to waive certain procedures.

The order will be in effect for seven days unless extended by the county mayor.

The post says starting March 31, all constitutional officers and county department heads whose facilities allow the general public physical access will limit that access.

While county offices will remain open with a limited staff, access and certain function swill be adjusted.

The safer at home directive requires all individuals to stay at home unless engaged in “essential activities.”

The post says residences include: hotels, motels, shared rental units and other similar facilities.

Individuals using shared or outdoor spaces must maintain a distance of six feet from each other at all times.

Residents may only leave their homes for essential activities, essential government functions or tho operate essential businesses, according to the post.

The post specifies that those who are currently homeless are exempt from this directive, but they are encouraged to seek shelter. Those in unsafe residences are permitted and urged to leave those homes and stay at a safe location.

The directive restricts all travel that is not essential, including travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or by public transit.

Mass gatherings have also been prohibited, meaning gatherings of ten or more people.

Non-essential businesses are required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations.

You can read the full post with all of the specifics to the directive and state of emergency below: