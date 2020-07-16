Hawkins County Mayor: Countywide mask mandate to go into effect Friday night

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County will soon join other Northeast Tennessee counties who have enacted mask mandates.

According to a Facebook post from Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee, the mandate will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

Lee wrote that the decision to enact the mandate was not made lightly.

Lee cited Ballad Health’s decision to transfer personnel from Hawkins County and Hancock County hospitals to Holston Valley Medical Center as a reason for the mandate.

The mayor said in the post that the best way to keep the economy open and for things to return to normal is for everyone to wear a mask.

The post also said that while Governor Bill Lee’s executive order does grant authority for law enforcement to enforce mask mandates, Hawkins County authorities will not do so due to a lack of resources.

