Hawkins County extends safer at home directive through April 27

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee extended the county’s local emergency and safer at home directive through April 27 on Sunday.

Lee posted on the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying the directive and declaration of a local emergency was extended through April 27.

PREVIOUS: Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

The order initially took effect on March 31, but it has been repeatedly extended.

The directive says all residents are to stay home unless engaging in “essential activities” and encourages social distancing.

Guidelines for businesses and government offices are also outlined in the directive.

The directive also prohibits social gatherings of ten or more people within the county and orders the closure of non-essential businesses.

The post says the order will remain in effect through April 27, at which time it will be either extended, amended or expired.

You can read the entire directive below:

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.