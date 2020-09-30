Hawkins Co. Mayor: County-wide mask mandate expired as of midnight Sept. 29

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County’s mask mandate expired as of midnight on September 29, according to a post from the county mayor.

Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee posted to Facebook, saying the hospital system had been in crisis when the original face covering order went into effect.

Lee said the danger of COVID-19 is still real as the area enters flu season, and rules for students within schools will still be enforced.

All residents are encouraged to wear masks voluntarily and continue practicing good hygiene to take care of the vulnerable population.

“I encourage all residents to continue wearing masks voluntarily as doing so can help keep schools and businesses open. Wearing a mask shows respect and concern for our neighbors,” Lee said in the post.