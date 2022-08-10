ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A positive novel coronavirus case involving a Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer resulted in the facility’s taking extra precautions against the virus.

Humane Society leaders said that the shelter will allow two visitors in the facility at a time, and they are asked to wear a mask. Staff members continue to work to disinfect all areas, and workers with symptoms will undergo testing and isolation.

Anyone who visited the shelter over the weekend is urged to get tested, as an employee began to experience sysmptons shortly after the volunteer’s positive test.

Call the shelter at 423-272-6538 for additional information.