Hawkins Co. Director of Schools: VHS football player tests positive for COVID-19

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Director of Schools Matthew Hixon confirmed with News Channel 11 that a member of the Volunteer High School football team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hixon told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the positive test prompted all close contacts of the player to enter quarantine, as defined by the TSSAA and Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department.

.@BiancaWJHL confirmed through Hawkins County Schools administration that Friday's game between Volunteer High and CAK was canceled due to COVID-19 within the Volunteer football community. CAK is now playing Daniel Boone in Gray, Tenn. Friday night. — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) August 16, 2020

He added that those on the team in quarantine will remain there through Friday, with a targeted return to society on Saturday.

VHS was supposed to play against Christian Academy of Knoxville this Friday, but that game was canceled. CAK will now face off against Daniel Boone on Friday.

