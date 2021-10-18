Harshbarger proposes changes to mandate timelines based on immunity from previous COVID cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) promoted new legislation to change the way vaccine mandates are enforced, citing the efficacy of natural antibodies when fighting new COVID-19 cases.

The “Natural Immunity is Real” act would aim to ask federal health officials to consider “natural immunity” left in individuals after a case of COVID-19, which the bill defines as “immunity that is naturally existing.”

If the bill is passed, employers could ask unvaccinated individuals to submit blood samples for antibody testing, according to Harshbarger. If antibodies are found within the employee’s blood, they would not be required to receive a vaccine.

“Natural immunity is in a lot of ways even higher than people with the vaccine, and so why not include that?” said Harshbarger. “If you’re going to mandate or tell somebody to do something, include for these employers – let them do antibody testing.”

The wording of the “Natural Immunity is Real” act states that federal agencies would be required to “acknowledge, accept, and agree to truthfully present, natural immunity pertaining to COVID–19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.”

In September, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates that would impact large employers across the country.