Happy Valley High School temporarily suspends football practice out of caution during pandemic

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Happy Valley High School Warriors will not have football practice for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution for COVID-19.

Coach Jason Jarrett told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the team did not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Coach Jarrett provided News Channel 11 with the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, our administration, football staff, central office personnel, and health department officials have decided that football practice be closed for the remainder of the week. Players and coaches have been reminded of proper social distancing guidelines, sanitizing, and overall proper hygiene practices. We currently have NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our players and coaches. We want to be proactive in our attempt at safety first for everyone involved.”

Other local high school football teams have hit roadblocks early in their practices.

Greeneville High School canceled its first game of the season after multiple players on the team tested positive.

Johnson County High School and Sullivan North High School have both taken action to suspend practices after players and members of the football communities tested positive.

