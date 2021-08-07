Happy Valley High School reports multiple positive COVID-19 cases 3 days into school year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Happy Valley High School Principal Doug Mitchell announced the school has had numerous positive COVID-19 cases reported only a few days into the school year.

Carter County Schools does not have a mask mandate in place; rather, the school system said it wanted to focus on the learning losses brought on by the pandemic.

The school system did not release the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the high school.

Mitchell urged parents and guardians to monitor children’s health and if they develop any symptoms.