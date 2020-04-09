Happy Valley High School ‘lights up the valley’ to spread hope to students

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Happy Valley High School lit up the valley Wednesday night, while other high schools across the country reassured their students that they still cared.

The school joined others across the country and in the region by flipping the switch on the field lights Wednesday night, illuminating the fields that should be packed with spring sports.

Happy Valley football head coach Jason Jarrett told News Channel 11 the event was about sending a message of hope.

“These are some dark times, unprecedented times, we don’t really know what lies ahead, but here at Happy Valley, in the classrooms and the sports programs, we really love our kids and this is a way that we want to show them that we care about them, that they’re on our minds and hopefully we’ll get back to a normal way of life here soon,” Jarrett said.

The lights will be flipped every night this week through Saturday to show community support.

David Crockett High School also partook in the event, flipping the lights on at the school’s ball fields, which they will also do for the rest of the week.

