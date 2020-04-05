Happy birthday, Jonah: Unicoi community members throw 14-year-old boy a birthday parade

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonah Black didn’t get the usual birthday party this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but he did receive something he won’t soon forget.

Community members threw Jonah a birthday parade, with the Unicoi Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office stepping up to launch the event with flaring lights and blaring sirens with 73 more vehicles in-tow.

“On Friday we decided to pull together and have him a birthday parade,” Jonah’s mom, Jamie Black, told News Channel 11. “So, lots of the community has come out. People we weren’t expecting drove by, and we just feel blessed to live in the town and the community that we do that shows appreciation.”

Jonah told News Channel 11 that the birthday parade was probably a lot more memorable than the average birthday party and seeing friends and teachers brought a smile to his face.

