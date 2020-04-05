Happy Birthday, Hadley: Family throws social distancing birthday parade for soon-to-be-8-year-old Elizabethton girl

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people celebrate birthdays with balloons, candles, and, of course, a birthday cake, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, what about the guests?

Elizabethton mom, Leslie Georgiou, had something else in mind for her daughter Hadley: a birthday parade.

“Since we couldn’t have a party, we’re trying to do whatever we can,” Georgiou told News Channel 11 Saturday as parade-goers drove by their home bearing waves and gifts.

Friends and family drove by little Hadley’s home to wish her the best of birthday wishes and drop off presents. Georgiou said it’s important to embrace those you love and to continue making them feel special and important — especially during a time when distancing yourself from others is a priority.

“I hope that throughout all of this process that we can see things like this and it’ll make us want to reach out to other people that we care about and think outside the box and how we can make people feel loved and important and special,” Georgiou said. “And it’s just some sad times; we aren’t getting to celebrate things normally, so we are just trying to be creative.”

Hadley will turn eight years old on April 12.

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy, happy birthday, Hadley!

Have you seen or experienced extraordinary deeds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic? Reach out to your News Channel 11 team by E-mailing us at strongertogether@wjhl.com.