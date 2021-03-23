Happening now: People 16+ can receive COVID-19 vaccine for limited time in Greene Co., no appointment needed

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said they are expanding the age range for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a limited time.

Morrison said they were seeing less people make COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and therefore are opening up the availability to anyone 16 and older.

This will only last for a limited time.

Morrison said on Tuesday until 2 p.m. anyone 16 and older can receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Greene Valley campus location on East Andrew Johnson Highway until 2 p.m.

No appointments are needed.

They will be offering the opportunity for the first dose of the vaccine again on Wednesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the same location, according to the mayor.

A post on social media from the office of Emergency Management in Greene County read in part, “Anyone over age 16, regardless of your medical condition, is welcome to come get their first dose of the vaccine, and will be guaranteed a second dose at the appropriate time. No appointments are needed or required.”