SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state health department reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hancock County.

All 95 Tennessee counties have now recorded at least one case of coronavirus.

The Tennessee department of health says there have now been 18,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. 305 Tennesseans have died and nearly 10,969 have recovered.

