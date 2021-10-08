Hampton-Gatlinburg game cancelled, 3 Bulldogs coaches test positive for COVID-19

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bulldogs won’t square off against the Highlanders Friday night after three of Hampton’s coaches came down with COVID-19, according to their athletic director.

Dewayne Humphrey, Hampton High School’s athletic director, told News Channel 11 that three out of seven coaching staff are now COVID-positive, with results for one returning Friday morning.

Humphrey said he regretted the timing of the announcement as Gatlinburg-Pittman High School prepped for the trip, but the school preferred to err on the side of caution.

In terms of quarantine protocol, Humphrey said students will remain in normal classes unless they begin showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Humphrey also said each coach was handling the symptoms well, and he expects the team to return to the field against Cumberland Gap High School on Oct. 15.