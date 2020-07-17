Hamblen County won’t have mask mandate anytime soon, mayor says

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in East Tennessee, some mayors continue to debate a mask mandate for their counties.

Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain said now isn’t the right time to implement a mask mandate for his county. “There’s been a lot of debate about masks or no mask mandates and I’ve chosen not to issue a mask mandate,” Brittain said.

He first went to Facebook about the decision, letting residents know why he started to wear masks more often while out in public, and why they should as well.

Brittain said one of the main reasons why he started wearing masks was because three county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Hamblen County had 571 confirmed (or probable) cases: 323 recovered, 5 deceased and 243 active.

Those number of confirmed/probable cases jumped by nearly 100 from Sunday to Thursday, and the county had one more death during the same timeframe.

Brittain said he believes masks are a valuable tool to combat the virus, but he said a mandate couldn’t truly be enforced, and it’s a divisive issue.

“Often times if there’s a government mandate, they think it’s an overreach of government. They’re turned off by it, and the result is the exact opposite of what you’re trying to accomplish,” Brittain said.

Brittain said instead of a mandate, the county is focusing on education. They are telling people why masks are important to wear, as well as why the other health guidelines are important to follow.

“Asking people to examine their hearts and their attitudes about protecting themselves and their families and their communities and why it’s important,” Brittain said.

Brittain said the county is also reaching out to Hispanic families, which he said makes up about 20 percent of the population, and teaching them how to quarantine properly if they live in a larger household.

The county is also talking with local companies about what they should be doing.

“We’re talking to companies, why it’s important that uh the company and the industry partners, why it’s important their employees miss work uh when they test positive,” Brittain said.

Brittain said one more tool in their educational toolbox is using word of mouth via residents.

“Send us stories or examples or pictures of companies, restaurants, who are doing the right thing. And uh, so we’re going to promote those companies, and I’ve encouraged our citizens to spend money with the companies that follow the rules or follow the recommendations,” Brittain said.

Residents can email HamblenCountyCares@co.hamblen.tn.us. to send in those examples.

Brittain said they would revisit the mask mandate if the local hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and were having a hard time taking care of non-COVID patients.

“Right now we’re not in that position. We’re not in that condition. Our hospital has available beds,” Brittain said.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.