MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County’s mask mandate is now officially in effect.

The order, issued by Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain on Saturday, requires people to wear face coverings or masks in public spaces and businesses especially, “when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The order will last until August 29, but could be extended if local health conditions don’t improve.

Some exceptions to the mandate including kids 12 or younger and people who have trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition.

Residents on both sides of the issue shared their thoughts on the move.

