GSMNP launches ‘SmokiEEEs @ Home’ to let people explore the park during virus closure

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park launched a new online way to tour and explore the park while it is closed due to the coronavirus.

The SmokiEEEs @ Home is a website created by the park and its partners to allow people to learn and explore from their homes, according to a release from GSMNP.

The three Es stand for Explore, Entertain and Escape.

“During this time of uncertainty when the park is closed and most people are confined to their homes, we hope you’ll join us for an opportunity to virtually experience the Smokies,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the park soon, but until then, I invite you to pause and enjoy a Smokies break online with us.”

The website not only allows people to virtually explore the park, it also provides parents with fun field trips and activities they can try at home.

You can check out the SmokiEEEs @ Home by clicking here.

GSMNP is also celebrating National Park Week through April 26. Click here for more information.

