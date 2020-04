JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ingles says it plans to hire more than 5,000 additional workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The chain is hoping to acquire the new associates to help provide relief to current workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has also implemented a paid, two-week COVID-19 leave program for employees who test positive.

Ingles says it is offering certain bonuses to workers who were hired before March 1. The payment is expected to be made on or before April 23.