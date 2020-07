BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greystone Healthcare Center on Friday reported two cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

According to Greystone’s website, there are two positive cases among residents and staff.

It does not specify whether the cases are staff members or residents.

The facility is located on Dunlap Road off State Route 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport.

