Town of Greeneville to re-enter Phase I of reopening plan

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville announced Wednesday that it will revert to Phase I of its COVID-19 reopening plan beginning Monday.

The town cited a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Greene County, which has 38 active cases as of Wednesday based on state health department data, as the reason for the change. Five new cases were reported in the county on Wednesday.

After entering the final phase of its three-phase plan, Greeneville decided to return to Phase II on July 1.

According to the town, the biggest change with moving back to Phase I will be the closing of the town hall and EastView Recreation Center. Services will continue to be offered but only by appointment or via online, phone, and email.

“Hopefully, this will be short-lived,” City Administrator Todd Smith said in a news release. “We knew numbers would drive our outcome, so we hope our numbers will improve quickly, and we can return to Phase II soon.”

Here are the details of Phase I:

PHASE I

In Phase I, city governmental changes include:

-Town buildings are locked but providing services, and available for planned in-person meetings

-PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public

-Town staff will enter positional rotations, employees will work from home as able

-Employees must notify supervisor if traveling outside of the 1st Congressional district

-Municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities

-Roby Center closed but still serving meals

PARKS & RECREATION

Hardin Park swimming pool is closed this year.

The Parks & Recreation Maintenance Staff continues to maintain facilities, which includes mowing.

For more information on Parks & Recreation reopening, call the Rec Center at 423-638-3144 or email Director Butch Patterson at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.

POLICE, FIRE, GARBAGE

Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, please call 911.

Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, and the business office will reopen Monday as part of Phase II. For more information on Public Works, please call 423-638-6152.

TOWN HALL

Recorder/Finance Director Carol Susong reminds everyone that property taxes may be paid online at www.tennesseetrustee.org. Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.

Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.

All Building Code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during this time. Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.

ROBY CENTER

The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center continues to be closed in conjunction with guidelines from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.

The Roby Center continues to provide meal service for citizens over age 60. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.

Masks are available at the Roby Center. Anyone wishing to receive a free mask can ring the center’s doorbell, and a staff member will provide assistance.

The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1. Phase I of the Reopening Plan was previously implemented on April 27. Phase II was first implemented on May 11, followed by Phase III on May 26.

The town re-entered Phase II on July 1, following 5 consecutive days with an increased number of new cases.

Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan, including suggestions for businesses, is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.

For more information about the Reopening Plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.

