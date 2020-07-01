Greeneville re-enters Phase II Wednesday due to spike in local COVID-19 cases

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville has announced that due to a recent increase in positive coronavirus cases in Greene County, the town will re-enter Phase II of its Reopening Plan.

According to a release from the town, after entering Phase III, Greeneville will not return to tighter restrictions in Phase II following an increase in cases in the county.

The town re-entered Phase II on Wednesday, July 1.

Greeneville had been operating in Phase III since May 26, with the fewest restrictions.

According to the release, under Phase II, the following guidelines will go into effect:

Town buildings open with social distance practices in place

Full staffing of Town departments; no work at home for employees

PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public

Meetings can happen in person and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft

No travel restrictions

Municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities

Roby Center closed but still serving meals

New guidelines were also added:

Employees will be highly encouraged to wear masks.

Employees handling money will be highly encouraged to wear gloves.

Every work center will sanitize/clean high traffic areas every two hours.

Employees’ will be screened with temperature checks to ensure wellness when arriving to work.

Security door at Town Hall will be closed. Other doors will be open as possible.

Public restrooms and employee restrooms are being designated at both Town Hall and EastView Rec Center.

