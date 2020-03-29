Greeneville Public Works offers garbage collection reminder to citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Public Works officials offered a reminder to citizens spring cleaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With more people staying at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department has seen an uptick in bulk items being discarded for pickup,” the department posted to its Facebook page.

Citizens who would like to discard of bulk items should contact 423-638-6152, and select option 8, so the department will know how to locate the refuge. This also aids the department with scheduling and routing for drivers.

Such bulk items, the post continues, consists of dry items like furniture, appliances, mattresses and box springs. Carpet, carpet padding, construction material, cardboard, clothing, and tires. Paint will not be picked up, officials say.

“Also, household garbage should not be included with bulk items to be picked up nor should it be placed at the curb unless it is bagged and in an approved roll-out cart,” the post continued. “If a citizen has more household garbage than a roll-out cart will hold, they should take it to a convenience center.”

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.