Greeneville Parks & Rec closes playgrounds, restrooms, other facilities until further notice

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Parks & Recreation announced on Tuesday that playgrounds, restrooms, courts and other facilities would be closed until further notice.

According to a post from the department, the following facilities will be closed to the public effective immediately:

Playgrounds

Park Restrooms

Pavilions

Athletic Facilities/Courts

The Eastview Recreation Center will also continue to be closed to the public until further notice.

While these facilities may be closed, trails and walking tracks may still be used, but residents are encouraged to practice social distancing.

A release from the Town of Greeneville says Hardin Park is included in the list of closed facilities.

The release also says the Parks & Recreation Office will remain open, but they will only receive calls at 423-638-3144. They will also receive emails and faxes.

Baseball and softball registration have been suspended, and the start of spring youth volleyball has been delayed.

The Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt is among the events that have recently been canceled due to COVID-19.