GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greeneville Iris Festival announced on social media Thursday the 26th annual event would be canceled.

The event was previously scheduled for May 16 and 17 in downtown Greeneville.

The post did say in part, “A new and exciting Fall Festival event will be held. Watch for social media and website details!”

