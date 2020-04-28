Greeneville details phased plan to reopen community

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville has released a step-by-step plan to reopen the town’s economy.

According to a release from town officials, the community will take a phased approach towards reopening, which began on Monday.

During the first phase, the major facilities permitted to reopen include municipal parks, with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts, and swimming facilities.

Following Governor Bill Lee’s orders, restaurants can reopen at 50% on Monday, and retailers can do the same on Wednesday.

Town Administrator Todd Smith says the plan for reopening is based on recommendations from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The release says the community meets the criteria to enter the first phase due to the facts that Greene County has not had any new cases reported in three consecutive days, and the county’s active case rate is below .025%.

The reopening is also dependent upon COVID-19 bed capacity in the Ballad Health hospital system.

Below is a detailed description of each phase of reopening, courtesy of the Town of Greeneville:

PHASE I

In Phase I, city governmental changes include:

· Town buildings remain locked but providing services, and available for planned in-person meetings

· PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public

· Town staff will continue positional rotations, employees will continue to work from home as able

· Meetings can happen in person attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft

· Travel restrictions removed, but employees must still notify supervisor if traveling outside of the 1st Congressional district

· Municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities

· Roby Center closed but still serving meals

In Phase I, local business changes include:

· Restaurants (if allowed by executive order) open with social distancing allowing only 50% of dining capacity at one time

· Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under strict social distancing requirements (i.e. use of gloves, face masks, sanitation stations, appointment only, etc.)

· Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc. (if allowed by executive order) open to appointment customers only, and only with protective equipment

· Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and sanitizing of equipment every two hours

· Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with limited customer access – 5 customers per 1,000 square foot

· Banks lobbies (if allowed by executive order) open to 5 people at a time; keeping social distancing requirements

· Sanitization stations for all grocery carts

· Religious services (if allowed by executive order) and events with large crowds should not occur

PHASE II

Conditions to move to Phase II include:

· Community wide testing continues

· Bed capacity – Ballad Health officials recommend sufficient capacity for Phase II

· Percentage of active cases – active cases in Greene County are between .02% – .01% of Greene County residents

· Consecutive days of zero new cases – five consecutive days of zero new cases

In Phase II, city governmental changes include:

· Town buildings open with social distance practices in place

· Full staffing of Town departments; ceasing work at home for employees

· PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public

· Meetings can happen in person and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft

· Travel restrictions removed

· Municipal parks open; public events and recreational activities limited to only those that can happen under social distancing guidelines

· Roby Center open with social distancing requirements in place

In Phase II, business changes include:

· Restaurants open (if allowed by executive order) with social distancing in place

· Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under strict social distancing requirements (ie use of gloves, face masks, sanitation stations, etc)

· Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc (if allowed by executive order) open with protective equipment

· Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and sanitizing of equipment every two hours

· Banks lobbies (if allowed by executive order) open for up to 10 customers: keeping social distancing requirements

· Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with up to 10 customers per 1,000 square foot

· Sanitization stations for grocery carts

· Religious services (if allowed by executive order) under 100 people with social distancing can occur

· Allow gatherings of up to 100 people; practicing social distancing

Conditions requiring move back to Phase I:

· Bed capacity – Ballad Health officials determine insufficient bed capacity

· Percentage of active cases – active cases in Greene County increases to above .02% of Greene County residents

· Consecutive days of zero new cases – three consecutive days of new cases

PHASE III

Conditions to move to Phase III include:

· Community wide testing continues

· Bed capacity – Ballad Health officials recommend sufficient capacity for Phase III

· Percentage of active cases – active cases in Greene County less than .01% of Greene County residents

· Consecutive days of zero new cases – seven consecutive days of zero new cases

In Phase III, city governmental changes include:

· Town buildings open with social distance practices in place

· Full staffing of Town departments; ceasing work at home for employees

· Meetings can happen in person and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft

· Travel restrictions removed

· Municipal parks open

· Park and Rec programming, special events can take place; enforcing social distancing requirements as necessary

· Roby Center open with social distancing requirement in place

· Track PPE levels for first responder to ensure supplies available for moving back to a previous phase

In Phase III, business changes include:

· Restaurants (if allowed by executive order) open with social distancing in place

· Restricted businesses (if allowed by executive order) open under social distancing requirements

· Nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc. (if allowed by executive order) open with protective equipment

· Fitness facilities (if allowed by executive order) open with enforced social distance requirements and routine sanitizing of equipment

· Banks (if allowed by executive order) fully open; practicing social distancing requirements

· Retail stores (if allowed by executive order) open with up to 20 customers per 1,000 square foot

· Religious services (if allowed by executive order) can occur

· Allow gatherings of up to 500 people

Conditions requiring move back to Phase II:

· Bed capacity – Ballad Health officials determines insufficient bed capacity

· Percentage of active cases – active cases in Greene County increases to above .01% of Greene County residents

· Consecutive days of zero new cases – five consecutive days of new cases

