Greeneville City Schools to be closed until April 3 due to virus concerns; Greene County return date yet to be determined

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools will be closed until April 3, according to Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller.

Miller told News Channel 11 that Greeneville City Schools plan to resume their normal schedule on Monday, April 6.

Miller also said the school district is aware that circumstances may change and will make a decision about resuming school closer to April 6.

A plan to provide meals for students in the district that need them is currently in the works, according to Miller. She said while students are currently on spring break, students requiring meals can expect them to be provided on Monday, March 23.

Greene County

Greene County Schools have not yet decided when they will return to school as they are currently on spring break, according to superintendent David McLain.

Greene County Schools will provide updated details as soon as they are finalized.

