Greeneville announces Virtual Ball Drop for New Year’s Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville announced on Friday that its annual ball dropping ceremony on New Year’s Eve will be held virtually this year.

According to a release from the town, the decision to hold the event virtually was made after the annual Midnight on Main celebration was canceled.

The ball will be dropped at an undisclosed location so that a large crowd will not attend on New Year’s Eve.

A live stream of the Virtual Ball Drop will begin at 11:45 p.m. on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page.

Goodbye wishes for 2020 and resolutions for 2021 will be placed inside the ball by Mayor W.T. Daniels before it is lowered during the countdown.

To submit resolutions and goodbyes, click here then click the “New Year’s Wishes” option. Handwritten messages can be submitted in an outdoor drop box at Town Hall.

Some of the best submitted messages will be read.