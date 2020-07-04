Greene County to require masks in courthouse after register of deeds tests positive for virus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county Mayor Kevin Morrison.

Morrison said Nunnally and her husband became symptomatic after returning from a trip to Texas for a family wedding.

After consulting with health officials, it was determined that the risk of infection to office employees and members of the public inside the courthouse annex was “very low,” according to the mayor.

“However out of an abundance of caution we offered the employees in her office to be tested as well as anyone inside the annex or the courthouse that came in contact with her that desired to be tested,” Morrison told News Channel 11. The mayor also said that employees have sanitized offices, workspaces, and common spaces in the annex.

Morrison said judicial authorities will require members of the public to wear masks inside the main courthouse beginning Monday, July 6.

“We have ordered a significant quantity of masks to be able to provide them to members of the public needing entrance into the courthouse,” Morrison said. “Upon their delivery we may require mandatory mask wearing inside the annex as well.”

The mayor added that he has directed all employees who have direct contact with members of the public to wear masks during each interaction.