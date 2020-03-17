Greene County Sheriff addresses COVID-19 preparations at county commission meeting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff addressed the full county commission Monday night about how the jail is responding to COVID-19 fears.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday that some inmates had already been released from the county jail. He added that some citations will look different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have your public intoxications, driving under the influence, stuff like that that we’ll have to bring to jail, we just can’t leave them out there alongside the road so we’ve got to bring them in,” he explained. “We’re trying to go to a citation system – if it’s a misdemeanor or anything like that, we’re citing them on where we don’t have to bring them to jail.”

The sheriff added that if a suspect indicates to a deputy that they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the officer will have to take that suspect to the emergency room immediately to be cleared before transporting them to the jail.

Holt also said that infrared thermometers have been ordered for the jail so that both staff and inmates who come and go from the jail can be screened for symptoms.

“We have limited anybody coming into the jail, no-one’s allowed in the jail who don’t belong there,” he added.

Holt also explained that only one cell in the county jail is a “negative pressure call” which would be adequate to house a quarantined inmate should they fall ill. He said that an alternative facility would have to be found to quarantine infected inmates when the time comes.

“The district attorney’s office in conjunction with the public defender’s office has called for a list of names of more my elderly population, I guess, and we’re looking at charges there what they can do there to hopefully alleviate some of this if it does get in the jail,” he explained. “It’s just a matter of time, I’m sure.”

