‘Greene County Schools has lost a lion for education’: Mayor confirms school board member passed away from COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A member of the Greene County School Board passed away on Saturday after a fight against COVID-19, Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11.

Morrison said Board Member Clark Justis started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday and got tested on Thursday. His test results came back positive on Friday.

Justis was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where he died shortly before 11 p.m., Morrison said.

“My heart breaks for his family and we are praying for them,” Morrison told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “This is a tragic loss for Greene County Education as Clark was an ardent, fierce supporter of teachers, administrators, and schools. Greene County Schools has lost a lion for education.”

Morrison said he has incredibly fond memories of Justis, not only as friends, but as former colleagues on the Greene County Commission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss