Greene County Schools announce 2020 graduation plans for every senior to have a 10-minute ceremony

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Schools have announced modified plans for the district’s 2020 graduation ceremonies.

The district plans to give each graduating senior a 10-minute graduation ceremony during which they can walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Seniors can have up to 10 family members attend the ceremony.

According to Greene County Schools Director David McLain, graduations for Chuckey-Doak High School, North Greene and West Greene High School will start next week.

South Greene High School will start its ceremony the week of May 11.

“A professional videographer will be recording the entire event including all speeches, pledge, invocation and more. He will then take the recording, put it together in one movie for each school, and share publicly so families can download and keep as memorabilia,” said McLain.

Principals will be contacting students and parents with details.

