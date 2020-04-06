Greene County Partnership launching virtual talent exchange Wednesday for workers affected by virus

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Partnership will hold a virtual talent exchange on Wednesday to assist residents whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19.

According to a release from the Greene County Partnership, people looking to enter the workforce in much-needed areas and employers looking to hire new workers can take part in the Facebook talent exchange.

The virtual exchange begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

The exchange can be found on the JOBS4GREENE event on the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page.

By clicking here, you can post available jobs and search for employment. Anyone with questions can message the Facebook page.