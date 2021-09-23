Greene County now 40% fully vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 349 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 591 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

In Greene County, 40% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

As of today, 222,431 people, or about 44% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The country also reached a milestone today with 55% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

There have been 7,808 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are down 3% from a week ago and down 10% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +32, Greene +72, Hawkins +32, Johnson +7, Sullivan +124, Unicoi +16, and Washington +66.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,718 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,261 new cases.

There have been 82,696 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 516 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 19% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 44% from a week ago and down 57% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1, Johnson +1, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 45 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 51 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,337 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 4,723 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 245 cases from yesterday.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -124, Greene -202, Hawkins -183, Johnson +7, Sullivan -292, Unicoi -18, and Washington -295.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,173 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,203,930 cases.

The health department also reported 63 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,740 deaths.

There are currently 58,419 active cases in Tennessee, down 3,858 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,130,771 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 82,696 (349)

Inactive/recovered: 76,636 (591)

Deaths: 1,337 (3)

Active cases: 4,723 (-245)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,800 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 9,039 (+72)

Deaths: 202 (0)

Active cases: 559 (-40)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,228 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 11,218 (+109)

Deaths: 209 (+1)

Active cases: 801 (-38)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,420 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 8,637 (+66)

Deaths: 144 (0)

Active cases: 639 (-34)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,252 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 3,013 (+24)

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Active cases: 194 (-18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 24,733 (+124)

Inactive/recovered: 22,952 (+173)

Deaths: 383 (+1)

Active cases: 1,398 (-50)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,956 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,700 (+14)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 200 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,307 (+66)

Inactive/recovered: 19,077 (+133)

Deaths: 298 (0)

Active cases: 932 (-67)