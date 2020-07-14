Greene County mayor issues mask mandate beginning July 15

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a county-wide mask mandate on Tuesday, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Greene County Executive Order 1, the county’s infection rate has increased to more than 150% in the past 21 days.

The county now has 157 total cases, 91 recoveries, 2 deaths and 64 active cases, according to the order.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Morrison has issued a mask mandate that will take effect on Wednesday and last until 11:59 p.m. on August 14.

Under the order “all residents, visitors, employees, or patrons of business, industry, restaurants, retail, organizations, or venues are required to wear or shall require the wear/use of infection control masks or other such facial coverings.”

The face coverings should be worn properly to cover the nose and mouth, especially in public areas where social distancing cannot be practiced.

Children under the age of 2 and anyone with underlying medical conditions are not required to wear face coverings.

Per Governor Lee’s Executive Orders Number 38 and 50, places of worship are exempt from these requirements.

Businesses are not required to provide masks or face coverings under this order.

Residents are not required to wear masks while seated in a restaurant or eating at a business.

You can view the entire mandate by viewing the document below.

