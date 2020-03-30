Greene County mayor declares continuation for state of emergency

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison declared a continuation of the county’s state of emergency on Friday.

According to a post from the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and HLS, the continuation was ordered to protect citizens from further exposure to COVID-19.

At the time of the declared continuation, Greene County had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state of emergency asks that citizens only conduct absolutely necessary business and errand and use alternative methods of communication like phones and the internet, rather than in-person.

In alignment with Governor Lee’s Executive Order #17, citizens are instructed not to gather in groups of 10 or more and lockdown an entire household if one member of a family unit tests positive for COVID-19.

Government offices will remain closed to public access until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 6 for the time being.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 22.

You can find the full list of instructions for individuals and businesses below: