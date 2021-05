Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Health Department on Sunday announced that it is offering COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment needed.

The vaccines can be accessed in a walk-up or drive-thru at 810 W. Summer St. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those who prefer to make an appointment can do so by visiting tn.gov to reserve times for first or second doses.