GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has extended a mask mandate that was set to expire on August 14.



The new executive order extends the mask mandate through September 14.

Children under the age of 2 and anyone with underlying medical conditions are not required to wear face coverings.

Per Governor Lee’s Executive Orders Number 38 and 50, places of worship are exempt from these requirements.

