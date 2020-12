KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- With a surge in COVID-19 cases expected and hospital capacity shrinking, East Tennessee health care providers are administering an experimental coronavirus antibody treatment believed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a patient's body.

Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody therapy, according to a joint press release by the coalition of hospitals, the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Covenant Health and Tennova Healthcare.