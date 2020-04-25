Greene County business donates over 700 food boxes to community

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Home Improvement Warehouse in Greeneville gave away over 700 boxes to Greene County families on Saturday as a way to give back to the community.

Home Improvement Warehouse is donating over 500 boxes of food to anyone in need in Greeneville today. The event started at 8 and goes until the last box is donated. About 100 boxes left so come down and snag one if you’re in need! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/n6atFsSg89 — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) April 25, 2020

The boxes were stuffed full of food items like bread, eggs, and mac and cheese.

A sales clerk at Home Improvement Warehouse, Rita Broyles, told News Channel 11 that life is all about giving and taking.

“You know, you never know when you’re going to be on the receiving end instead of the giving end, and it feels good to be on the giving end and able to give back to somebody else and just have that feeling that I did something good,” Broyles said. “It all paid off in the long-run, and there’s no reward. We didn’t do this for a reward or anything like that, but that feeling of people saying, ‘thank you; I appreciated it and needed it, is what we’re after.”

Families and community members remained in their vehicles as over 30 volunteers distributed the boxes of food.

