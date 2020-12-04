Greene County Assessor’s Office closes through Dec. 14 due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Assessor’s Office closed Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test by an employee.

According to a post from Assessor Chuck Jeffers, the office was closed as soon as they were made aware of the positive test and all other employees received a rapid test.

The post says that all other employees tested negative with the exception of an employee who had been a previous positive case.

“I don’t treat this lightly. This is deadly serious. We’ve all lost someone or know someone who had lost someone to this terrible virus,” Jeffers said in the post. “We all have to be doubly careful and be responsible for each other and our families.”

Despite the negative results, Jeffers says the office will remain closed for the remainder of the week and through next week to be safe.

The Greene County Assessor’s Office will reopen on Monday, December 14.