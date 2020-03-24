Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes all areas until April 6 during COVID-19 crisis

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting at noon on Tuesday, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close until Monday, April 6 as part of the park’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release from the GSMNP, the only exceptions to the closure will be the Foothills Parkway and the Spur.

GSMNP will continue to monitor the situation and adjust any closures as necessary, according to the release.

The release says all access to the park will temporarily close following Executive Order 17 from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

GSMNP reports that despite efforts to comply with CDC guidelines, about 30,000 people have entered the park on a daily basis, which has led to large, congregated populations at areas like Laurel Falls, Newfound Gap and Cades Cove.

GSMNP suggests enjoying the park through digital means during the closure by using webcams. You can access park webcams by clicking here.

You can find more information on the closure by clicking emailing GRSM_Smokies_Information@nps.gov or calling 865-436-1291.