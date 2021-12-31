Gray man returns home after 120-day battle with COVID-19

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As many gear up to celebrate the new year, one Gray family is celebrating a homecoming.

Jackson Randall was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 2. He told News Channel 11 it feels good to be home.

“I’m glad to be home,” he said. “I was lucky. I was very, very lucky.”

But he said the road to recovery was rocky. He also had some advice to share with others diagnosed with COVID.

“Don’t wait until you see that it’s a complete medical emergency, because it was a struggle,” he advised. “I remember telling one of the people with us, she couldn’t understand what I was saying, and I said, ‘I’m dying. I am dying, and I cannot breathe.'”

His wife, Cindy Randall, told News Channel 11 she was thrilled to have him back.

“I think I’m in shock. It’s been a long four months,” she said.

Jackson Randall went to the hospital on Sept. 2 with a COVID diagnosis. Today, he finally returned home surrounded by friends and family. He says he’s lucky to be home.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/5lWLdKYGhD — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 31, 2021

She said she nearly lost her husband, twice.

“We were called to the COVID unit twice and they were wanting us to make a decision whether to turn off the life support. And I told them I’m not playing God,” Cindy said.

After his stint in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was ventilated, Randall said he was afraid he would never fully recover.

“Going to myself, ‘Am I gonna be like this at 57? The rest of my life? Like I’m 97?'” Randall said.

Randall recalled seeing his mother suffer in her 90s, and he said it was sad to watch. He was terrified that he would be in his 50s and feel like that.

“I was just going ‘This stuff’s too early to be happening to me.’ And my heart goes out to all those that have been through this and then that are in much worse condition,” he said.

His new year’s resolution was to get moving.

“I’m just gonna get on my feet and get myself a-walking because I can’t stand on my own yet,” Randall said.

After 120 days away from home in three different medical facilities, Randall is in a wheelchair with a supply of oxygen and is awaiting home health care for the foreseeable future.

To his close friends and family, his homecoming was a gift.

“It means everything in this world,” Randall’s church friend, Donna Ford said. “It’s the most glorious day. And I think today, the last day of 2021, we can ask for a bigger miracle.”

Randall works as a UPS driver and is also an Army retiree. He joined the military in the 1980s and served in the Gulf War, as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom where he received a Bronze Star.

News Channel 11 asked Randall’s 14-year-old son, Samuel, how he coped with his dad being in the ICU for so long. He said he never had a doubt that his father would recover and return home.